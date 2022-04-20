What shame! Qandeel Baloch�s death being CELEBRATED in Pakistan? Check out tweets!

As if the shock value around Qandeel Baloch�s death wasn�t enough, here comes another shocker. We�ve just come across these insensitive tweets made by a few Pakistani�s over Qandeel�s death on Twitter. You won�t believe, apart from many who are paying condolences to the Pakistani model, some people from Pakistan are actually rejoicing over the fact that Qandeel is no more. Can you imagine? Hate, Disgrace, Good news are the insensitive terms being used to celebrate Qandeel�s death and it�s got us really shocked right now. I mean how can someone be so inhuman? First her brother shoots her dead and then this is the kind of reaction coming from her own country? Here check out these tweets and you will know what I am trying to say.

This only proves the mentality of the society. You�ll find good to equally horrible people but having said that � where have you lost your humanity? However thankfully these are just a few who are happy about Qandeel�s death coz if you log into Twitter, more than being sad, people are angry how a brother could kill his sister?