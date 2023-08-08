What kind of PM you want, one who gives land to China or bows before Pak: Shekhawat to Gehlot

Jaipur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying, "What kind of Prime Minister do you and your vote bank want? The one who gives land to China or bows down before Pakistan."



Shekhawat was reacting to Gehlot over his statement: "Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of BJP and Hindus".



During the inauguration ceremony of new districts at the Birla Auditoriumin Jaipur on Monday, Gehlot said, "The Prime Minister belongs to the country, he does not belong to the BJP. However, the Prime Minister is still under the illusion that he is the PM of the BJP. He is the Prime Minister of Hindus only, which is a very dangerous thing. You have been elected as the Prime Minister of a democracy, and democracy was established in the country by the Congress."



In a tweet on Tuesday, the Union Minister said, "Listen to the words of those who opened shops of love, earlier they used to say that Modi ji is only the Prime Minister of BJP and now they have started saying that he is the Prime Minister of Hindus."







Shekhawat asked, "What is your problem with Hindus sir? From the time of partition of the country till the construction of Ram Mandir today, Congress has always been against Hindus." —IANS