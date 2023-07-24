What is it that Cong, Oppn want to hide on Manipur violence: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP said on Monday that the opposition is trying to avoid a debate in Parliament about the violence in Manipur because it does not want certain facts to emerge.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said during a press conference held at the BJP headquarters here that Home Minister Amit Shah has urged all members of the opposition to start a conversation or debate about the problems facing Manipur.

Irani claimed that Shah, the minister in charge of domestic affairs, had stated multiple times in parliament that he want to "bring certain facts to light."—Inputs from Agencies