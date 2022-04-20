What is common between Kajol and Sridevi?

The comeback film after a long hiatus is very important. The choice of film in most cases decides if the actor will have a career post-comeback. Also, when an actress is returning after a sabbatical, she has to know that she cannot compete with actresses two decades younger than her. And if she attempts that, she is writing off her career even before she can begin again. Many actresses get it wrong. Sridevi didn�t. She is one actress who made a sensational comeback. And now it is Kajol�s turn. She was set to return to the big screen with Ram Madhavani�s venture but then she opted out of that and her comeback film will be with Ahswini Dheer. It is learnt it is a remake of a south film How Old Are You? There are many similarities between the film Kajol has chosen as her re-launch vehicle and the one that Sridevi made the audiences fall in love with her all over again. Let�s look at the similarities� The Mommy Returns Kajol�s last movie was We Are Family (2010) and now she comes back on screen after five years. Sridevi returned in English Vinglish (2012) after a 12-year-long break post Judaai (1997), after which she played a fulltime wife and mom at home. Kajol has been on a break since the birth of her son Yug. Sridevi and Kajol, who both have two kids now, have picked up projects where they play their age. Both actresses chose to play mommy on screen for their comeback films. While Sridevi played a mom to a teenager, Kajol will do the same. Respect me! How Old Are You? is about Nirupama Rajeev, who struggles to fulfil the expectations of her husband and daughter. She feels unappreciated. Things become worse when an incident leads to Nirupama becoming the subject of ridicule among her friends, colleagues and even on the internet. And then she decides to change herself and her life. Sounds familiar? In English Vinglish, Shashi Godbole (Sridevi) is a housewife. Her husband and daughter take her for granted, and mock her poor English skills. They often treat her with disrespect and make her insecure. During her trip to New York for her niece�s wedding, she decides to join a class to learn English, which results in a major transformation in her. and wins the respect of everyone around her. Taking Directions While Sridevi had the best of directors chasing her with scripts, she chose to collaborate with debutant director Gauri Shinde for English Vinglish. Similarly, while everyone thought that Kads would return in her best buddy Karan Johar�s film, she has agreed to let Dheer direct her in her second coming. Kajol, who has always said that it�s important for her to be comfortable with the team that she is working with, will be stepping into a new zone with this movie. Small-time Entrepreneurs In English Vinglish, Sridevi runs her laddoo business from home, while Kajol�s character grows organic vegetables on her terrace garden. The two ladies find great pride in their ventures and are absolutely dedicated in making them a success