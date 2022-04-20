What is Average Number of Times Couples Have Sex Per Week? Here's What Experts Say

Sex is amazing and most of us would agree to that. But have you wondered how much sex is too much sex? While people new in relationship, which is also called the honeymoon phase, might be having sex all day every day, this also sets unrealistic expectations because with time things change and phases fade. However, too much sex doesn't mean you are in a happy relationship. What experts have to say, might leave you surprised as how much sex a couple has in a week is far lot less than what you may have assumed. How to Have Phone Sex: Tips on How to Up Your Dirty Talk Game Without Sounding Corny.

Licensed counsellor and sex therapist Sarah Watson told Elite Daily that on average, couples in the 20-40-year-old age group have sex 'around one to two times a week'. She explains that this can be affected by various factors including stress, sleep schedules, desire, lack of communication, finances, etc. Watson says, "When your stressors, lack of sleep or issues with schedule are in the way, it doesn't allow for eroticism. No eroticism, most likely, leads to no sex."

If you're having sex once a week, turns out that it is actually ideal. A study was conducted by the Society for Personality and Social Psychology in which 30,000 Americans were surveyed over four decades. Lead researcher of the study said, "Although more frequent sex is associated with greater happiness, this link was no longer significant at a frequency of more than once a week." She further added, "Our findings suggest that it's important to maintain an intimate connection with your partner, but you don't need to have sex everyday as long as you're maintaining that connection."

The problem arises when it isn't how often you're having sex but rather how much energy you're putting into worrying about it explains sex therapist and sexologist Stefani Threadgill to Elite Daily. The value a person(s) puts on the sexual aspect increases when the relationship is lacking in other areas. And this Threadgill warns, "is a recipe for accelerated disconnection and difficulty in focusing on the positive things happening in your life."

With all being said, there are several aspects that determines a couple's sexual life. While the study shows that about once a week is the average number of times a happy couple indulges in sex, it is different for each relationship. Do what feels right to you and your partner. No specific number of times is right or wrong. Communicate with your partner, understand each other and decide together what is right.





-- Latestly