What Happened to Risk on the Red Carpet?

�Will that go off in a metal detector?� Ryan Seacrest asked as he greeted Emma Stone, who met his gaze with a coy smile and plenty of attitude. It took brass, she knew, to upend tradition, striding the red carpet as she did at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, not in a gown, but a silver-bodiced Lanvin jumpsuit showily sashed at the waist. She was rivaled for chutzpah by the singer and songwriter Lorde, who stepped briskly to Mr. Seacrest�s side in a midriff-baring brassiere top, loosely tailored evening jacket and billowing trousers, her Narciso Rodriguez ensemble a worldly nod to 1940s screen goddesses like Gene Tierney and Lauren Bacall. Then there was Lena Dunham, who braved the gantlet of photographers, publicists, stylists and scribes, her oft-exposed curves concealed for once beneath a flame-red Zac Posen dress with an eye-catching up-and-down hem. They were among a handful of high-luster personalities spiraling on E! network�s �GlamCam 360,� their fashion choices uncommonly daring, looks that flew in the face of viewers� most cherished expectations.