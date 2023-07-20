What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won't be spared: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the reported incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has disgraced India's 140 crore people and that the law will act with its full strength to bring those responsible to justice.

He told reporters, "My heart is full of pain and anger," before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in response to criticism from opposition parties that he had not addressed the ethnic violence in the state's far northeast.

The prime minister has asked all state governors to take the strongest possible steps to combat lawlessness, with special emphasis on protecting women.—Inputs from Agencies