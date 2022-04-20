What did Akshay Kumar check out in Romania?

New Delhi: Action star Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his next titled 'Sing Is Bliing' in Romania. The 'khiladi' Kumar could not help but tweet about the beauty of the city. He took to the micro-blogging site and shared some pictures, he clicked while shooting there for the film. Akshay' 'Singh Is Bliing' has been directed by choreographer-turned-director Prabhudheva and stars Lara Dutta, Amy Jackson, Arfi Lamba and Anil Mange besides Akshay in the lead. It is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2015.