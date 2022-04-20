Mumbai: It seems actress Parineeti Chopra has an obsession for footwear. The 26-year-old took to photo-sharing website Instagram on Thursday to share an image of her pink and black floral print running shoes. "Shoe game today. Shoe obsession everyday," she captioned the photograph, in which she is seen sitting on a wooden floor. On the big screen, the actress was last seen in �Kill Dil�.
Showbiz
What's Parineeti Chopra Obsessed With?
April20/ 2022
Categories :ShowbizTags :
