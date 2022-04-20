Whales may be migrating to tropics for healthy skin

Washington: Whales that forage in polar waters could be migrating to low latitudes to maintain a healthy skin, according to a study which may lead to better conservation measures to protect the marine mammals.

According to the study, published in the journal 'Marine Mammal Science', whales foraging in the freezing waters of Antarctica conserve body heat by diverting blood flow away from their skin which reduces regeneration of skin cells, and halt the normal sloughing of their body's outer layer.

"I think people have not given skin molt due consideration when it comes to whales, but it is an important physiological need that could be met by migrating to warmer waters," said Robert Pitman, lead author of the study from Oregon State University in the US.

The scientists said all birds and mammals regularly shed their skin, fur, or feathers, and migrating to warmer water would allow whales to revive their skin metabolism, and molt in an environment that does not sap their body heat.

—PTI