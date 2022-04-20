Wetlands Day celebrated at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension organized an online webinar to celebrate the "Wetlands Day", on 2nd February, 2021. The faculty members, students and staff members of Department of Life Long Learning attended the webinar.

Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, said that Wetlands Day is celebrated on 2nd February every year since 1971 across the country and Mr. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also addressed the nation today and revealed its importance.

Dr. Kang said that it must be celebrated at every level to spread awareness regarding importance and significance of Wetlands. He emphasized that Wetlands are important to preserve and conserve the flora and fona of particular region. He added further said that Wetlands of Punjab e.g. Harike (Tarn Taran), Pong Dam, (Gurdaspur) and Ropar are becoming major source of Tourism and attracting large number of migratory birds.