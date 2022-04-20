Wet Weekend Likely In UP

Lucknow: Rains, coupled with thunder and lightning are expected, in various areas of Uttar Pradesh including the state capital, on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the IMD, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry in the state on Friday but there is a possibility of rains in several areas on March 2 and 3. The weather department said that Bijnaur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Kalpi and some other places received appreciable rainfall in the past 24 hours, while light showers were experienced in Sitapur, Bahraich, Kayamganj, Urai and some other places.

Day temperatures appreciably fell in Faizabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Moradabad and Jhansi divisions on Wednesday, whereas Churk remained the hottest in the state with its day temperature recorded at 28.20 degrees.

The weatherman said that night temperatures fell appreciably in Faizabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj divisions, while Agra remained the coldest at night where the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees. UNI