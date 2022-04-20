Wet New Year On Cards For UP; Muzaffarnagar Freezes At 1.7 Degrees

Lucknow: Even as the mercury dipped down to as low as 1.7 degrees in Muzaffarnagar, making it the coldest in the state, it can be a wet start to the New Year for Uttar Pradesh with the weatherman forecasting rainfall on December 31 and January 1, 2020.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 15.8 degree Celsius in Banda while the minimum was 1.7 degrees in Muzaffarnagar.

On Saturday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius, 8 degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.5 degrees.

In view of the prevailing cold, all schools from pre-primary to class 12th of all the boards remained closed on Dec 28.

On Friday, the temperature dropped to as low as 3 degree Celsius in Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Bijnor, Hapur and other districts, making them even colder than Shimla, where the temperature was recorded at 3.8 degree Celsius.

Numerous people succumbed to the cold wave in the state. Due to the severe cold, 10 died in Kanpur, four in Varanasi, while two each died in Fatehpur, Auraiyya and Kanpur rural.

On Friday, two people succumbed to the chilly weather in the past 24 hours in the Meerganj area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, Udal Modanval (45), a resident of Jarauna, returned after defecation and complained of cold to his family members on Friday.

Before his family could help him, he started feeling uneasy while shivering and subsequently his breath stopped.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Imam Ali (64), a resident of Bariyarpur Sirauli was sleeping at his house on late Friday evening when he suffered a chest ache. Subsequently, he also succumbed to the cold.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried out a surprise inspection of the night shelters and also distributed blankets among the poor people.

Fog has also affected road, rail and air traffic as vehicles could be seen crawling on the roads and many trains ran several hours later than their scheduled time and numerous flights were delayed. UNI