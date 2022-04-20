Western Command Commemorates Battle Of Saragarhi

Dehradun: The Western Command on Monday held a special Light and Sound show titled "Jang-e-Saragarhi" dedicated to 21 valiant soldiers of the 36th battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

The programme was held at Ranjit Singh Auditorium, Clement Town here in the presence of GOC, Western Command Lt Gen R P Singh.

"Jang-e-Saragarhi" is the commemoration of the valour and sacrifice of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against an army of 10,000 Pathans at the relay post of Saragarhi, in which all of them were awarded "Indian Order of Merit" posthumously.

An investiture ceremony will also be held at the same venue tomorrow during which 15 officers and 26 soldiers of the Indian Army will be conferred with gallantry awards for their exemplary service to the nation.

The GOC Western Command will also interact with recipients of the gallantry award after the ceremony. PTI