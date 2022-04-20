    Menu
    World

    West Urges Souadi Arabia To Release Women Activists, Prosecute Khashoggi Killers

    April20/ 2022


    Geneva: Dozens of Western countries voiced concern on Tuesday at Saudi Arabia's continued detention of women activists and called for those behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be brought to justice.

    Germany, speaking on behalf of the European Union, brought up Saudi Arabia's "prolonged detentions of women rights defenders" including Loujain al-Hathloul. "We stress the need for full accountability and transparent prosecution of those involved in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi," it said.

    Denmark read out a separate joint statement on behalf of some 29 countries — including Australia, Britain and Canada — urging the kingdom to "release all political detainees" and voicing concern at the fate of "at least five women activists". —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in