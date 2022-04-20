West UP Lawyers March To Delhi For High Court Bench

Ghaziabad: To press their demand for a High Court bench in western Uttar Pradesh, lawyers from 22 districts of the region marched to Delhi on Friday.

The protesting lawyers came from many districts including Noida, Meerut, Agra, Moradabad, Bareilly and Saharanpur. Ghaziabad Bar Association President Anil Pandit said: "We have been demanding a High Court bench for 45 years. But no government is able to muster courage to form it. But there are up to three benches even in smaller states. "The Lahore High Court in Pakistan in closer to western Uttar Pradesh than the Allahabad High Court for both lawyers and litigants," he said. --IANS