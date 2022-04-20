West Indies Secure Clinical Win After Cornwall Brilliance

Lucknow: West Indies completed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory

in the one-off Test against Afghanistan here on Friday.

Rahkeem Cornwall was the star of the show finishing with match figures of 10/121.

It took West Indies only an hour to wrap up the Test on the third day as they bowled

out Afghanistan – who resumed at 109/7 – for 120 in their second innings. Both Jason

Holder and Rahkeem Cornwall were excellent with the ball, giving the Afghan batsmen

no room to score. While Holder's areas were impeccable, Cornwall impressed with his

spin, bowling some unplayable deliveries and foxing the home team's batsmen.

It was the West Indies captain, who took the final three wickets and wrapped up

Afghanistan's innings. The first to go was Rashid Khan, who edged a delivery outside

off as Shane Dowrich held onto a juggling catch, diving to his right. He was followed

by Yamin Ahmadzai, who played down the wrong line and ended up losing his off

stump. Holder then picked up his third wicket of the innings, removing Afsar Zazai as

he tamely edged one to the keeper, an ICC report said.

The Afghan resistance lasted for only 7.1 overs as they added just 11 runs to their

overnight total, setting the visitors a meagre target of 31 to win.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell struck a flurry of boundaries

in the first couple of overs to rapidly race towards their small target. They suffered a small

hiccup as Hamza Hotak picked up his sixth wicket of the game, luring Brathwaite to play

on his front foot as the ball kissed his outside edge and went through to the keeper. But,

Campbell stuck to the script and hit the winning runs with West Indies chasing down the

total in less than seven overs.

While West Indies laid the finishing touches on the final day, the foundations for the win

had been laid earlier. Holder's decision to bowl first had raised some eyebrows but it

worked as they bowled out Afghanistan on the first day itself for just 187. Cornwall was the undisputed king of the day as he picked up 7/75, running through the Afghanistan top and

middle order.

In reply, West Indies stuttered in the beginning but were stabilised by Campbell and

Sharmarh Brooks, who put on a half-century stand for the third wicket. Campbell fell

shortly after raising his maiden Test fifty but Brooks went on to score his maiden Test

hundred to help West Indies take a 90-run lead. For Afghanistan, it was debutant

Hamza Hotak, who starred with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul.

West Indies continued their dominance with the ball in the second innings. Roston

Chase and Cornwall picked up three wickets each to derail Afghanistan's batting.

Javed Ahmadi's fighting 62 was not enough as the home team finished the second

day on 109/7 with only a 19-run lead.

