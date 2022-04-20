West Indies could play 2 Tests instead of 3 on Bangladesh tour, says CWI

Dhaka: West Indies' scheduled Test series in Bangladesh in January next year could be reduced to two-match rubber instead of three keeping in mind the challenges put forward by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the ICC's Future Tours Program, the tour is slotted for January 2021 featuring three Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is, with the Tests part of the World Test Championship.

"There has been an option to reduce from three to two Tests but it is not finalised yet. It will be finalised within the next few days," Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The problem is (that) we have to look at it from all perspectives, that of Covid-19, scheduling and cost. These days, the pressures that Covid-19 has brought to world cricket are significant in terms of revenue. We want to come to Bangladesh because we respect the relationship and the bilateral agreements that we have," he added.

Skerritt, however, said that are willing to send the "best available" team to Bangladesh.

"I just want to assure you that we will always send the best available team to any tour that we undertake, including Bangladesh. We believe a tour to Bangladesh is always a challenging tour because it is an environment that's very different to our own conditions," he said.

"But we have always done well in Bangladesh. Our players enjoy playing against Bangladesh. At the moment we are fairly evenly matched and it is always a good series between West Indies and Bangladesh," the CWI chief added.

West Indies are currently in New Zealand and are slated to take on the Black Caps in three T20Is and two Test matches beginning Friday.

— IANS