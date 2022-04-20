West Indies barred from training after isolation protocols breached in Christchurch

Christchurch: West Indies squad has been barred from training for the rest of their managed isolation period in Christchurch after breaking protocols including sharing food and socialising in hallways of their government-approved hotel.

"These incidents included some players compromising bubble integrity by sharing food, and socialising in hallways. There is no evidence, or suggestion, that any members of the touring party left the facility, or that any unauthorised persons accessed the facility," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"NZC is supportive of the Ministry of Health and Government position," it added.

On the other hand, Cricket West Indies (CWI) also welcomed the decision of the Kiwi Health Ministry. However, CWI has already begun an internal investigation into the reported incidents.

"The New Zealand Ministry of Health has advised us that all members of the West Indies touring party will now be unable to train for the remainder of the quarantine period and will have to complete their quarantine within the Managed Isolation Facility only. CWI is in full support of the New Zealand Ministry of Health's position," the statement read.

Ahead of the tour to New Zealand, the West Indies touring party all returned two negative COVID-19 tests before leaving the Caribbean and underwent two further tests since they have been in New Zealand. All results were negative.

The players underwent their final scheduled tests this morning and, results permitting, are scheduled to leave the Managed Isolation Facility on Friday to travel to Queenstown ahead of two warm-up matches against New Zealand A.

West Indies will play three-match T20I series and two Tests starting from November 27.

—ANI