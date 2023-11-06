West Indies allrounder Sunil Narine bids adieu to international cricket

New Delhi: West Indian bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine on Sunday announced his retirement from international and List A cricket. The ongoing Super50 Cup will be his last in List A cricket.



The 35-year-old last played for West Indies in a T201 in August 2019. Narine has played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is and took 165 international wickets.



He also announced his retirement from List A cricket, stating that "winning the current Super50 Cup will be perfect send-off".



In announcing his decision to quit international cricket, Narine thanked all those that played a role in his career.



"I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket," Narine wrote on Instagram.



"Publicly I am a man of few words but privately there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing the West Indies and to you, I express my deepest gratitude."



Narine helped West Indies bag their first T20 World Cup title in 2012 -- their first World Cup triumph across formats since 1979 -- with nine wickets in the competition, thereafter he featured only in the 2014 T20 World Cup.



Narine also thanked his family for their support and love and has his sights on a domestic trophy



"My father is ever-present with me when I take to the field and I am indebted to his support and love, which carried me through the times I questioned whether the pursuit of my dreams was really worth it," he wrote.



"I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning the Super50 Cup will be the perfect send-off."



However, Narine will continue to feature in franchise cricket across leagues -- KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Abu Dhabi in the International League T20, Trinbago in the Caribbean Premier League and Los Angeles in Major League Cricket.



He is also part of the Hundred men's competition with Oval Invincibles and also plays in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League.



It was the year 2014 when Narine was suspected of illegal bowling action leading to his withdrawal from the ODI World Cup the same year.

—IANS