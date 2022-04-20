West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo quits Test cricket

Port of Spain (Trinidad): Just weeks after being dropped from the West Indies' World Cup squad, a 'disillusioned' Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The all-rounder, who has not played Tests since December 2010, was axed from the West Indies one-day side for the tour of South Africa and the World Cup but the 31-year-old player still wants to continue playing the limited-overs game. Dwayne, who had recently signed a year-long retainer contract with the WICB and was part of the West Indies' T20 side against South Africa, is proud be represent the national side. "Today I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket. I have already informed the WICB of this decision and also indicated my desire to continue to represent the West Indies in the shorter formats of the game," said Bravo, who has represented West Indies in 40 Tests and 147 ODIs, in his retirement statement. "Over the years, with the greatest enthusiasm, I have done my best with the deep awareness that I am ultimately representing the people of the game. "I recognise that this is a difficult time for all of us. Our people of the region have seen and enjoyed great cricketing days but we will not return to glory until we agree to go forward with our love for the game and the respect of the administrators, players and the public. "I have experienced the exhilarating joy of victory and the devastating pain of defeat. The joyous memories will remind me of what we are capable of achieving. I want to be part of that mission. "I thank the cricketing fraternity for their support and look forward to serving you with determination and the pride of being a West Indian." The trouble seems to haver started when Dwayne led a revolt against the cricket board and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) in October last year against non-payment of dues and the team abruptly ended India's tour in the middle of the one-day series. A miffed BCCI slapped a heavy fine of 42 million US Dollars on the WICB and still insists on paying the damages for the heavy losses due to the teams pull-out. The board and Bravo since seemed to have patched up their differences but the veteran player's retirement once again spells that all is not well in the West Indies camp. PTI