West Ham United's Julia Simic departs for AC Milan

London: West Ham United have confirmed that midfielder Julia Simic has joined Italian club AC Milan. The German made the switch to the Serie A side after two seasons in the FA Women's Super League with the Hammers.

Simic, who joined West Ham in July 2018 from SC Freiburg, made 22 appearances in all competitions in Claret and Blue, scoring three goals.

The playmaker's time with the Irons was unfortunately hampered due to a persistent knee injury, which saw Simic miss a year of action.

The 31-year-old played a crucial role in the team's fortunes on and off the pitch, helping the club to reach the 2019 SSE Women's FA Cup Final and establish themselves in the top- flight of women's football in England.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Julia for all of her efforts during her time with the club and wish her every success in her future career," West Ham said.

