West Bengal: Water level rises in Ganga after heavy rainfall

Murshidabad (West Bengal): Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in Murshidabad to break on Tuesday.

The low-lying areas near the river are also flooded due to the rise in the water level.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas on her way to Ghatal.

Taking to Facebook, West Bengal Chief Minister slammed Central Government for not taking cognizance of the situation. (ANI)