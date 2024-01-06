West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in ration scam case

Political Turmoil in Bengal: Arrest of Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya and ED Raids Spark Tensions - Trinamool Congress Leader Alleges BJP Conspiracy

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

TMC leader Shankar Adhya was arrested by the ED after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district which comes a day after an ED team was attacked during raids in the case.

Earlier on Thursday night, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders said that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal was an "effect of provocation".

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



"What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, central agencies and forces on the instructions of the BJP are going to the residence of one or the other TMC leader or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that's what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday," Ghosh said.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

As per reports, the ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case.

—ANI