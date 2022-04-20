West Bengal: BJP MP quits social media group, heightens speculation of a possible defection

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan has quit the Whatsapp group of his party.

At a time when the social media posts determine a political leader's mindset and when the comments by the leaders are seen as a way of direction, Khan's move immediately has led to speculations if he is unhappy with the party leadership or is he planning to quit the saffron camp.

It is natural to make speculations at a time when many turncoats, who defected from the Trinamool Congress in anticipation of the BJP coming to power in West Bengal, are trickling back to their original party after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in assembly polls.

The Bishnupur MP, Saumitra Khan had defected to the BJP from the TMC in early 2019. Khan, who started his political journey with the Indian National Congress had switched over to the TMC in 2013.

At a time when the 'turncoat' leaders of the BJP is expressing their interest in joining back the ruling Trinamool Congress, MP's move is seen by political watchers as a sign of dissent.

However, Khan rubbished any such thoughts saying he is not quitting the party.

"I am very much with the BJP and I am not quitting the party. Leaving the Whatsapp group doesn't mean that I will leave the party as well. When I defected to the BJP in 2019, no MP or MLA from the TMC had joined the saffron camp," claimed Saumitra.

The rumour mills were sent working after Khan skipped the organizational meeting at Bishnupur, helmed by West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Asked about giving the meeting a miss, the Bishnupur MP said that due to the pandemic and lockdown, he is staying indoors but his men are visiting places and distributing sanitizers and masks as directed by the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said though not in person, he had met Saumitra virtually and took stock of the area.

"Saumitra's wife had defected back to the ruling Trinamool Congress but she didn't get anything, post-defection," added Ghosh.

Notably, ahead of the recently concluded assembly polls, Khan's wife Sujata Mandal had defected back to her parent party, the TMC that led to divorce between the two.

"The BJP doesn't have any direction and they only forced Saumitra to file divorce case against me. Now, I am hopeful that Saumitra gets back his senses and hopefully he will apologise to the TMC chief and will get back to the party. The way BJP maligned women, the women of the state have paid back in kind with a landslide victory to our mother Mamata Banerjee," said Sujata, who contested from Arambagh constituency and lost to BJP's Madhusudan Bag.

On the other hand, another turncoat leader Prabir Ghoshal, who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, said on Saturday that he is miffed with the BJP leaders as no one from the party called him when his mother expired.

"TMC leaders, including newly-inducted MLA of Uttarpara Kanchan Mullick called me to show empathy. Even the chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled my mother's death but no one except the local BJP leaders showed me any sympathy," claimed Prabir.

Rubbishing the claim, BJP chief Ghosh claimed that the district BJP president was always in touch with Prabir and also urged that in this trying time no one should fight within the BJP.

Meanwhile, after Sarala Murmu, another Malda zilla parishad member Dollyrani Mandal also wrote a letter to TMC leader Mausam Noor expressing her interest in joining the ruling party.