West Bengal: BJP's star campaigners' list rolled out

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. The list includes names of several popular celebrities including Mithun Chakraborty, Yash Dasgupta, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar and Hiran Chatterjee.

The first name on the list is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The fourth name in the list is of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.ANI

