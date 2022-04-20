West Bengal: Abhishek hints at larger TMC plan to win polls in other BJP-ruled states

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress' (TMC) new all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the party is yet to firm up on its expansion plans after securing their citadel in Bengal. But he hinted that the party will go all out to come to power and not just win a few seats.



Talking to the media for the first time after being anointed all India general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress, Abhishek said, "The next 2-3 weeks or even a month we will come out with a concrete plan on what TMC wants to do and in what states we want to start our units in. Make no mistake, when we come out with a plan, the attempt of TMC will be very different of its attempts in the past."

He emphasized, "Whichever state we go to, we will not go there to win a seat or two or increase our vote share. We will go to win the state. We don't want to exist in the form of opposition. We will take the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head on and try to win the state."

He said that the party wants to take Mamata Banerjee's message across all states.

Political experts say that the move has always been on the cards that if the Trinamool Congress comes to power in state, then it will expand its base to other states and Mamata Banerjee would then focus more on bringing together a front of different regional satraps, which will challenge the BJP at the Centre.

He took head on the question of dynastic politics. "On one hand, the BJP says that the TMC does not exist outside Bengal and on the other, they are rattled with my elevation. Let me tell the BJP leaders like Amit Malviya that let the party, which has the numbers in Parliament pass a bill that no political party will have more than one person in politics. I will resign first. Preach what you practice. Don't expose their hypocrisy."

His cryptic message aimed at the BCCI's honorary secretary and obliquely to his Union home minister father, was: "I'm putting it on record that I will not hold any ministerial berth for the next 20 years. Can Jay Shah say that? Those who ask question on dynastic politics, my answer to them is that dynasty is sometimes better than being nasty."

The young TMC MP from Diamond Harbour, though added, "Many leaders from across the states have written us to take a stance against the BJP. Everyone wants to stand with Mamata Banerjee. But mind you, our goal is not to defeat the BJP. We want to save India. We are in the process of formulating a plan soon."

He explained how the just-concluded assembly election was a litmus test for the TMC. It was not just a fight confined to Bengal. People from across the country were eager to know what will be the outcome. The way the results have come out, it has given a new hope to the people of India. Despite using the central agencies, muscle, money and mafia power to defeat the TMC, they failed win Bengal, said Abhishek.

He said that Bengal has shown the way to India and has set an example that it did not bow to the 'outsiders'.

On the party's decision to take back all who left the TMC before the polls, he said, "Not only those who left us but many BJP legislators, who won this time, have also contacted us in joining. The working committee will decide on that."