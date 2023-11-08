    Menu
    West Bengal: 3.6 magnitude quake jolts Alipurduar district

    Pankaj Sharma
    November8/ 2023
    Representative Image

    Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India]: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit North Bengal on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.
    The tremors were felt around 10 am in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.

    The depth of the earthquake, which struck at 21:53:28 IST, was deemed to be 14 kms, according to the NCS.

    NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
    "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:51:58 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 89.36, Depth: 14 Km , Location: Alipurduar, West Bengal," the NCS posted from its official handle on X.
    No casualties were reported in the incident.
    Earlier, in August, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck the state capital, Kolkata.

    —ANI

