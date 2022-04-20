West Bengal Polls: EC notice to Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim for violation of Model Code of Conduct

Kolkata: Ahead of the final phase of the Assembly election in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued notice to the state Minister Firhad Hakim for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The notice was issued for Hakim's alleged statement against central forces and for allegedly inciting violence against BJP workers.

In the notice, the EC asked him to respond within 24 hours.... a complaint was received from Bharatiya Janata Party referring to a Facebook link, wherein it was alleged that Firhad Hakim, candidate of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from 158-Kolkata Port constituency, has incited violence and encouraged his supporters to attack BJP workers... an authenticated transcript of the alleged speech has also been received from the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal," EC said.

Quoting the relevant part of the speech, EC said Hakim's statement was examined and the same has been found to be in violation of the clauses ( I ) and (2) of Part I of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates' and disregard of the advisory issued by the Commission on November 28, 2013.

"... Whenever BJP comes, first hit these swines Abuse... Where will public go?... Hit them, I am here...hit these swines! Why they will not allow to do? They have displaced from here...WIII public die? Hit them.... ("Remove RIP"- slogan from a supporter in the background )... woman voice-"they have driven out us from this place... I have arranged all with all of them to do work...This Rail had given CISF and Rail police had chased away our mason... Let his election be over, we will initiate CID proceedings against this CISF"; said the transcript of Hakim's speech as quoted by EC.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)