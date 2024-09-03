West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes Aparajita anti-rape bill

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the need for the bill to secure the dignity of women in Bengal, highlighting the importance of state-driven initiatives in the absence of central support.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' on Tuesday.

This comes after the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month at the RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital on August 9.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support for West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 and said that the bill is being brought to secure the dignity of women and if Bengal is abused, it will have a ripple effect.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I had written two letters to the Prime Minister, but I did not get any reply from him, rather I got a reply from the Minister of Women and Child Development, but I also replied to her reply and informed the Prime Minister. When the Code of Justice Bill was passed in a hurry before the elections, I had said that it should not be passed in a hurry, the states were not consulted in this. I had opposed it many times as no advice was taken from the states in this regard, it should have been passed after discussing with the Rajya Sabha, the opposition, and all the parties, but this was not done. That is why today we are bringing this (bill) to secure protection for women. If Bengal is ill-treated, then it will have spillover effect."

Banerjee said that the way she was being humiliated, if TMC spoke about the PM and Union Health Minister, then would it be appropriate?

"I wanted this law to be passed by the centre but we are trying to fill the voids. The rapists of Bilkis were garlanded. CPM and BJP are competing today. In CPM's rule there was no women police station," she added.

She further said that Kolkata is safe compared to other cities.

She said, "I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters and say that every day I will fight to protect the rights of girls...It is a matter of repeating history and fighting to protect girls' rights...43 years ago on this day in 1981, the United Nations formed a committee for the 'Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women' to protect the rights of women. I would like to extend greetings to all protesting for justice to the victim doctor. To the family, I would like to express my grief. We are calling for stringent punishment for the rapists. I expect everyone in the civilised society will support the bill unanimously. A society where women are not safe can never progress."

She further said that the junior doctor had passed away on August 9 and the Police had arrested the key accused in 12 hours.

"On the 12th, I visited the family of the victim. I told the family that today is Monday, give me time till Sunday. If we cannot arrest all the accused, then the case would be transferred to CBI, and they agreed. Police took 12 hours to arrest the main accused. A cybercrime team was formed. We had also directed fast track court to give the verdict but the case was transferred to CBI. Now we want justice from CBI. We want capital punishment since the beginning.," she added.

In the Assembly, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded immediate implementation of this (Anti-rape) law.

"We want immediate implementation of this (Anti-rape) law, it is your (state government) responsibility. We want results, it is the government's responsibility. We do not want any division, we fully support you, we will listen to the Chief Minister's statement comfortably, she can say whatever she wants but you have to guarantee that this bill will be implemented immediately," Adhikari said.

—ANI