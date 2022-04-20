West Bengal Defies PM'S Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a dramatic revelation, West Bengal Doordarshan flagrantly defied Pradhan Mantri's Mann Ki Baat on March 23, and went on televising 'live' multi colorful dances, songs, pagetry, smearing colors on each other caring two hoots for social distancing, holding each other tightly dancing amid body-to-body crowds all around who included BJP state BJP Prez+MP Dilip Ghosh, fully colors smeared on him etc, his party colleagues, ruling TMC reps going abs berserk in multiple colors on them and others of other parties passionately hugging, embracing, twisting to-n-fro, throwing flying kisses etc thereby evincing Holi-is more important than Mann Ki Baat, literally thrown into winds in true spirit of gone with the wind because Dol-Ootsob (Holi Festival) in Bengal is far more important, relevant, worthwhile than Pradhan Mantri Ka Mann Ki Baat...Even irrepressible I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar remained speechless at the DD Kolkata's zoorrat (guts, courage) of bypassing PM and showing "something colorful" Holi. How come? No answer. He is now waiting for explanation to this effect to be demanded by the 'strict' PMO that keeps hawk like eyes on PM-programs, their telecast.

That's not all. If West Bengal DD officials argue that to appease people's demand during election time was shown Holi celebrations then same were true with Tamil Nadu and Kerala who too are going on polls on April 6 and hence, need to be appeased right away. But they telecast live Pradhan Mantri Ka Mann Ki Baat without any ado of any kind. Could it be inferred that Tamilians, Malaylees need not be appeased and only the inhabitants of West Bengal need to be appeased and for what and that too, at the valuable cost of Pradhan Mantri Ka Mann Ki Baat reportedly patronised live by

Apalling ain't it how Bengal behaves?




