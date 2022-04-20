West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The TMC on March 5 released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

Banerjee had been contesting polls from Bhawanipore constituency so far.

On March 6, the BJP fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections. BJP general secretary Arun Singh released the first list of party candidates for the assembly polls.

Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year.

He had earlier said that BJP will defeat TMC by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)



