West Bengal, Assam Assembly polls: PM urges people to cast votes in record numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to cast votes in record numbers in the first phase of Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

'The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote,' the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

'Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers,' the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

The voting in both the states commenced this morning.

Voting for the 47 seats of the Assam assembly seats across 12 districts in the first phase

commenced at 0700 hrs on Saturday maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

—IANS