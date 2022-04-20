West Bengal Already In BJP Pocket!

New Delhi (The Hawk): Discreet celebrations already have begun in repertoire of BJP circles in West Bengal over the state already in BJP pocket without any ado of any kind what with the masses of all hues casting their votes en masse in favor of it in the "moody", "unpredictable" EVMs that all throughout the state are viewed as being pro-BJP how only BJP insiders know and none else.

The superlative confidence of the Bengal BJP leaders emanate from their being able to draw strength from their Central Leadership of the party that is hellbent on forming government in Nabanna, Writer's Building come what may with full protection to the state leadership of the party, come what may.

Standing by them in the state indeed are all Central forces, naturally, over riding on the state forces any way : Being fully aware with this basic fundamental fact, the West Bengal BJP leaders are fully confident, supercillious going hammer and tongs against the ruling Trinamool Congress, it's leaders including Mamata Banerjee, masses in favor of that party et al. As for the CPI(M)+Left Front+Congress+ISF, the BJP couldn't care less at all as that combine is nothing, not a bit more than riff-raff, topsy-turvy, "far, far behind" them.

Interestingly, day by day, Bengal BJP's "new entrants from the ruling TMC" are hugely swelling in the true spirit of the BJP's old diehard loyalist+MP+state party chief

Dilip Ghosh in sheer minority amid strong rumours of new, more formidable than him, BJP entrants Arjun Singh, Rajiv Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Sonali Guha, Dinesh Trivedi already reducing "over confident, bragging, mumbo-jumbo specialising with yet-to-be-actually-tested Dilip Ghosh into a sheer minority, redundance, and seriously threatening to take over the state BJP reins in their hands via a new BJP chief in Arjun Singh or Dinesh Trivedi or Sonali Guha, veritably alter ego to Mamata Banerjee for decades being her flat mate in Delhi when "Didi" was MP et al.

Yes there are strong news of more walk overs from the TMC to the BJP in the ensuing days in the form of Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Baxi, Saugata Ray, Subrata Mukherjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Dr Ratna De Nag, Moon Moon Sen, Sandhya Roy, etc thereby automatically will provide, induce new look in Bengal BJP whetrein, Ghosh automatically will be compelled to knuckle down in front of them or resign and pave way for them to eat pies after the BJP ascends to power in the state after election results will be out undoubtedly in favor of BJP.