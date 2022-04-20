Welspun Enterprises Q4FY20 net profit soars to Rs 89 crore

New Delhi: Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 89.08 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.63 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

However, its consolidated total income during the January-March 2020 quarter fell to Rs 501.57 crore, compared with Rs 730.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 434.16 crore, from Rs 654.31 crore a year ago.

Last week, the company's board had given its nod to raise Rs 175 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

"The allotment of 1,750 rated, listed, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating to Rs 175 crore on private placement basis was approved by the Finance & Administration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company on May 27, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of BSE, it said.

The company's key activity is in infrastructure business, and it has developed and operates public-private partnership (PPP) projects in various sectors like road, water, and urban infrastructure.

—PTI