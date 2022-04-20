Welcomed Newcomers With Enthusiasm And Enthusiasm

Meerut (The Hawk): A fresher party was organized by the aristocratic students of School of Hotel Management, IIMT University, Ganganagar to welcome the newcomers. The program was inaugurated by the Dean of the Department Prof. SK Toor, Head of the Department Nirbhay Kumar (Hotel Management) and Dr. Iram Mumtaz (Home Science) and other teachers and lit the lamp in front of Maa Saraswati.

Dean Prof. SK Toor welcomed the newcomers and guided them towards a bright future. On this occasion, the newly introduced students presented many colorful programs while introducing themselves. On behalf of the archaic students, new students were awarded the titles of Mr. and Miss Fresher, Personality and Talented. Miss Fresher Isha Mittal from UG and Miss Fresher Surabhi Aggarwal from PG and Mr. Fresher Mridul Sharma, Mr. Talented Harsh Dhaka and Miss Talented Ishika Adhana, Mr. Personality Ankit Kumar and Miss Personality Mizbah Rahman Khan were given the titles.

The program was successfully conducted by Aakriti, Faiza, Sanskar and Vidhi. Shikshanam Upasana, Mahima, Sonal, Neha and Nitin, Shailendra, Deepak, Prakash, Harshita, Saru, Siddharth, Atif and Chetan contributed.