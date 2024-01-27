Gauche, Gawky, Garrulous, Gizmos {near-vituperative, overtly lambasting, almost-fisticufflike, swearing at each other, 'scandalising', 'belittling' each other in choicest terms} aplenty, abound day in-day out in "daily dose must routine" between Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Mamata Banerjee, the state's "rational", "all round able / capable", "ebullient", "action-oriented", "self-claimed transparent" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, self-claimed "anti-cameo, anti-caricature" but keeps joining "the [malicious, malevolent, maleficent 'too, too-main, main'] tempo" with "easily predictable" Suvendu. He, according to innumerable many, has mustered / mastered / specialised the "weird cameo" of castigating Mamata Banerjee in choicest terms every day and that can be seen every evening at 10pm in News in DD Kolkata. Those who watch it every day easily predict, after which news, Suvendu Adhikari will arrive and go hammer and tongs against Mamata Banerjee turning the occassion in to a weird cameo, sheer laughable and nothing more. But even more laughable is Mamata's cherubic style of countering him. It all makes innumerable many in the rest of the country seriously wonder, of what real use / utility is so-called vituperative politics of West Bengal that in any way is far, far disconnected with the national politics any way, comment many.

—Soumitra Bose