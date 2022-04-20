Weekend restrictions in UP till July 31

Lucknow: The weekend lockdowns in Uttar Pradesh will continue till July 31.

According to an official statement, the restrictions will begin from every Friday at 10 p.m and will continue till 5 a.m on Monday, across the state.

All urban markets, village markets, grain markets and commercial establishments will remain closed during this period.

The weekly markets that are held on Saturdays and Sundays, will be held on other working days.

From Monday to Friday, shops will open between 9 a.m and 9 p.m and will ensure all safety protocols including sanitization and social distancing.

Industrial units, however, will be exempted from the weekend restrictions.



All flights and trains will operate normally and passengers will be allowed to move from airports and railway stations to their destinations during the weekends.

No restrictions will be imposed on movement of goods carriers and eateries near petrol pumps will also be allowed to remain open.

On the weekends, the district administrations will undertake massive sanitization drives in public places.

Awareness about safety protocols will be made through public address systems.

—PTI