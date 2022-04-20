Weekend Blues At Noida Malls: Water, Sewer Disconnected

Noida: The twin glitzy Noida malls -- The Great India Place Mall in Sector 38A and the Logix City Centre Mall in Sector 32 -- both landmarks for weekend footfalls, face water and sewer disruption.

The Noida Authority on Thursday disconnected these provisions at the star malls along with six industrial units. The disconnection took place following non-payment of dues which totalled to Rs 46 crore. There are as much as 107 big defaulters who owe more than Rs 10 lakh in pending bills, say officials. All the pending bills are for water and sewer connections and it accumulated over several years. Sources said, the Noida Authority had served them notices and warned much ahead of taking the stringent step.

Teams from the Water and Sewer Department reached GIP Mall on Thursday at noon and started disconnecting the water supply and sewer connection. Bang opposite Sector 18, this mall is spread over acres. GIP is not just the city's biggest shopping mall but also touted to be one of the biggest in northern India.

What's shocking is that the bills are pending since its inception in 2007. The GIP owes Rs 14.36 crore, while the new Logix City Center, owes Rs 46 lakh. Logix City Centre has come up as the only Mall in the newly developed section of Noida where scores of apartments have come up.

Its not just mall, even the NMC Hospital in Sector 30 has dues of Rs 46 lakh. There are also six industrial units which owe Rs 18 lakh, Rs 18 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, Rs 21 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh to the Noida Authority.

But among them, GIP is the biggest defaulter since the dues have accumulated since 2007. The authority has imposed 14 per cent interest on the default.

With weekend settling in and scores of revellers expected to hit the malls which houses several restaurants and pubs besides multiplexes, to unwind, this is a nightmare for many. IANS