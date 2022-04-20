Weddings in disarray with changed curfew timings in UP

Lucknow: The extension of curfew hours and imposition of new Covid guidelines have thrown wedding functions in complete disarray.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered extension of night curfew hours (from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.), weddings lined from Friday onwards are tied up in knots.

Pratyusha Kumar, whose daughter's wedding is scheduled to be held on Saturday, said, "All arrangements have been done and now the curfew hour begins at 8 p.m. We have already sent out invites and there is no time to make any changes. The venue of the wedding is already booked for another wedding in the day and we cannot even change the timings."

The band booked for the 'baraat' has also been cancelled and any refund is out of the question.

"We do not even know whether guests will turn up or not and what about the food? There is no clarity in Lucknow about passes for weddings," she said.

Sunandini, whose wedding is scheduled to be held on April 25, is rather upset.

"My wedding was scheduled for last year and has been postponed twice already. I do not know whether I will get married at all this time too, because of the new restrictions," she said and broke into sobs.

Sunandini's 'baraat' will be coming from Mumbai which is another Covid hotspot.

The hotel, where the wedding will be taking place, has already informed them that they will have to adhere to the curfew hours.

G.H. Dubey, a journalist, whose son's marriage is on April 23, is now changing the timing of the function and guests will be treated to high tea instead of dinner.

"I am not going to postpone the wedding now but we will ensure that guests return to their home before the 8 p.m. deadline which means they will only get high tea," he said.

Almost all the weddings have cancelled the customary band which invariably delays the arrival of 'baraat'.

"I have cancelled the band and we will not go to the bride's house in cars. People start dancing when the band plays and no one cares about the time then," said Vijay Shankar, whose son is getting married next week.

—IANS