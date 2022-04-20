    Menu
    Wedding Guests On Bus Roof Come In Contact With Live Wire; 2 Die

    April20/ 2022


    Palamu: Two persons were electrocuted to death and another was injured when wedding guests sitting on the roof of a moving bus came in contact with a hanging high tension electric wire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

    The incident occurred near Jamuna Bridge in Manatu area when a group of people were going to attend a wedding at a temple in a bus.

    Around 10 people were sitting on the roof of the bus and three of them came in contact with a high tension wire.

    While one of them an uncle of the bridegroom - died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, police said.

    The third person was admitted to the same hospital and his condition was stated to be serious.

    The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

    —PTI

