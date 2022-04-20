Wedding Dress Wednesday: Texas women stage fun photoshoot with safe social distancing

Washington: Clad in their wedding outfits once again, a group of women from Texas lifted their spirits during the coronavirus crisis by trying a socially distanced fun photoshoot.

Professional photographer Elyssa Seibel gathered five friends from their neighbourhood for a light-hearted "wedding dress Wednesday" portrait session.

This idea of spending time together but in a 'safe way' charmed many netizens as the photographs received favourable comments on Facebook.

"I convinced five of them to put on wedding dresses and come outside for a social distancing photoshoot!, Fox News quoted Seibel as saying.

"We were hoping to make ourselves and our neighbours laugh - but we are really glad that we have brought smiles to so many people this week," she added.

As cited by Fox News, Seibel hopes that the pictures also bring joy to others and she hopes to see "lots of other wedding dress Wednesday photos tomorrow!"

Dolled up in the bridal gowns, popping champagne, the friends were seen positioned at least six feet apart in the series of photos shared by Elyssa Seibel on her Facebook page. (ANI)