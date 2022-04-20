Webinars On 'Enhancing Soft Skills' Organised

Solan (The Hawk): Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni organized webinars as part of the World Bank funded ICAR's Institutional Development Plan (IDP) aimed at enhancing quality education at the undergraduate level. Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal is the project leader of the IDP while Dr KK Raina is the overall coordinator.

As part of this project, a series of webinars on 'Enhancing soft skills' among undergraduate students was organised by the IDP team of the university. The UG students of all the campuses in the disciplines of horticulture, forestry and biotechnology attended the webinars.

Dr Parvinder Kaushal said that the webinars had been specially designed in a way to polish the personality of the students and focus on areas that are required to be successful in life. For this purpose, the university has roped in the services of Manjula Sularia, a life skills coach and CEO of Transformers Value Creators. Sularia is also an alumnus of the university.

The webinars covered themes like positive body language and gestures; grasping power and memory building; confidence building and public speaking skills; social values and moral ethics; communication skills and leadership values. Besides the UG students from all the four colleges, these webinars were also attended by Dr PK Mahajan, Dr Ravinder Sharma, and team members of the IDP.