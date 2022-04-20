Webinar series helps special athletes to train effectively during lockdown

New Delhi: To address challenges and opportunities for the special athletes during the COVID-19 lockdown period, Special Olympics Bharat conducted a series of webinars from May 1-6 in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

All six days addressed a different topic presented by experts from specific fields. With an average attendance of over 300 from Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE,USA, Singapore and Sri Lanka, the webinars were successful in spreading awareness and enhancing sensitisation across a diverse population.

While the experts drew attention to 'intellectual disabilities', health challenges, unified sports, inclusion and resources available for the special athletes, few athlete leaders from different states of India expressed their thoughts on the ongoing crisis, exhibiting confidence that substantiates their successful journey through sports.

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, Founder Trustee and CEO of Special Olympics Bharat said: "This is a celebration of a new initiative. It has shown us a different perspective of staying connected, promoting inclusion and strengthening the essence of the Special Olympics movement".

Satish Pillai, Chairman SO Bharat, said: "Going digital through the webinars has connected us with a large audience from all over the world, drawing their attention towards an inclusive perspective and the significant role of sports in achieving it. We attempt to continue keeping the athletes, coaches and everyone engaged and spread awareness about the abilities of people with special needs."

—IANS