Webinar Organized On 'Eye Banking & Cornea Transplant In U'khand' At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A webinar was organized at AIIMS Rishikesh on the Ocassion of 35th Eye Donation Fortnight on 'Eye Banking and Cornea Transplant in Uttarakhand'. In the webinar various speakers shared their different views to solve the problem of blindness and make people aware of eye donation.

The webinar was organized by Department of Ophthalmology AIIMS Rishikesh under the aegis of UKSOS and EBAI. Speakers said that transplantation of cornea is possible only when people take a pledge of eye donation and donate their eyes to give life to a visually impaired person.

Padmashree Prof Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh appreciated the program and said that people of all sections of the society should be committed towards eye donation. When more and more people donate eye, only then the problem of blindness can be solved from the country. He said that every person needs to be motivated for eye donation.

Prof Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Head of Department of Ophthalmology, while sharing his views in the webinar, told that there are 10 to 20 lakh people in our country suffering from cornea blindness. The main reason for this is the lack of eye awareness among the people and not getting the eye examined in time. We should create public awareness about it and motivate people to donate eye. Dr Anjali Nautiyal, Director, National Health Mission Uttarakhand discussed various aspects of eye bank and cornea transplantation from the beginning till now in our State.

Prof Namrata Sharma, Hon Secretary of All India Ophthalmological Society & Eye Bank Association of India discussed in detail about cornea collection and transplantation in Covid-19 Crisis.

The chief panelists of the webinar were Dr Jaideep Dutta, President of UKSOS, Secretary Dr Satansu Mathur, Dr Gaurav Luthra Chairman of the Award Committee, Dr Saroj Naithani, Director National Program Uttarakhand, Prof Abha Gehlot and Dr Ashish Bhutte of Forensic Department, AIIMS Rishikesh.

Dr Neeti Gupta, Medical Director of Eye Bank Rishikesh apprised about the roles of HCRP in Eye Banking and the performance of Eye Bank at AIIMS Rishikesh during the last one year. She Also shared detailed information about cornea transplantation and public awareness programs carried out since the establishment of Eye Bank, AIIMS Rishikesh. DrTarannum Shakeel, Faculty of Shri Mahant Indresh Hospital Dehradun, Dr Bandana Yien, Faculty of Nirmal Eye Institute, Dr Ruchika Patnaik, Faculty of Dristi Eye Institute, Dr Renu Dhasmana, Faculty and HOD Eye Department of Himalayan Hospital Jollygrant also shared their views on eye donation and cornea transplant.