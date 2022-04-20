Webinar Organised On Property Rights And Patent Procedures

Solan (The Hawk): The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell and Institutional Innovation Council (IIC) of Shoolini University together with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management (RGNIIPM) Nagpur conducted a webinar on intellectual property rights and the patent process.

The Guest speaker of the webinar was Dr. Bharat N Suryawanshi, Assistant Controller of Patent and Design Nagpur.

The webinar was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. P.K Khosla. He motivated all the students, participants and faculty members to think critically and file high quality patents for societal benefits.

Dr Kamal Dev, Coordinator of the IPR cell welcomed the speaker and all the students, participants, and colleagues. He said that research scholars and students should understand the importance to protect the IPR, so as to remain competitive and relevant in today's' knowledge-based economy.

Dr. Bharat N. Suryawanshi, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, RGNIIPM, Nagpur gave detailed information about intellectual property rights and patent procedure and stated that all participants and faculty members should pursue their approach towards intellectual property rights. He further stated that if any of the participants and university needs any help in the field of IPR, he will help in every possible way. He has delivered many landmark judgments in the field of medicinal Patents and other patents as well.

Shoolini IPR cell co-coordinator Saurabh Aggarwal was also present at the webinar around 200 students and faculty members participated in this webinar. A vote of thanks was given by Mr. Himanshu Sharma, Analyst Law, and IPR Cell, Shoolini University.