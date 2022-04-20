Webinar On Yoga Therapy: An Overview Organised At Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Yoga at Shoolini University, organised a webinar on "Yoga Therapy: an overview". The Webinar was started by the Chancellor Prof. P. K. Khosla. He enlightened everyone by sharing his experiences on yoga therapy.

Welcome address were delivered by Prof Sourabh Subodh Singh to all the participants who also introduced the guest speaker Dr. Annapurna K.

Dr. Annapurna K. is a professor and Head of the department at Division of Yoga, Manipal University, Karnataka. She has 29 years of experience in the field of Yoga. She delivered her lecture on yoga therapy and its relevance in today's time. Prof. Annapurna explained Yamas and Niyamas very beautifully with its therapeutic benefits. She also mentioned many sutras and shlokas from various authentic old yogic texts. She further stated that by the help of Yoga therapy people can save their life from COVID-19 and explained the significance of Yoga therapy principles like Asana, Ahara, Pranayama, etc in maintain the good health and treating the diseases. Yogic practices are very effective to avoid the infection of respiratory tract, she added. The webinar was hosted by Dr. Subodh Saurabh, Head of the Department School of Yoga and more than 100 participants were present in the webinar.