Webinar on Union Budget-2021-22 by UILS, PU

Chandigarh(The Hawk): University Institute of Legal Studies(UILS), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organized a webinar on, "Union Budget-2021-22", today for the students of B.Com LLB.



Dr. Meenu Saihjpal, Coordinator of the webinar, introduced the speaker, Prof. Lakhwinder Singh, Former Professor and Head, Department of Economics, and Coordinator of Centre for Development Economics and Innovation Studies of Punjabi University, Patiala. A renowned economist, Prof. Singh has 68 research publications in many national and international journals. He has completed many research projects. Prof. Lakhwinder Singh first highlighted the significance of fiscal policy specifically during the pandemic times. Initially, he elucidated the different provisions under the budget for the different segments of the economy and, the different allocations for the different heads. He also elaborated the different pillars of the budget. He also highlighted the relevance of the increased allocation for the health sector and its impact on the economy. The role of direct and indirect taxes along with their implications was also well captured.

Earlier, Prof. Rajinder Kaur, Director, UILS, welcomed the speaker and highlighted the relationship of Economic policies with Law. She also talked about the significance of budget for Commerce students.

The session was followed by an interaction with the students where the queries of the students were very well addressed. It was a very informative and enlightening talk.