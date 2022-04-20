Chandigarh (The Hawk): On very auspicious day of First 'Navratra' and Maharaja Agarsen Jayanti', Agarsen Vichar Manch and Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a webinar on "Participatory Community Building: Ideas of Maharaja Agarsen" under the patron ship of, Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice chancellor, Panjab University.

Sh Gian Chand Gupta, Hon'ble Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha graced the occasion as Chief Guest and informed the participants about the teachings of Maharaja Agarsen Ji. The keynote address of the event was given by Dr. Nand Kishore Garg , chancellor, Maharaja Agarsen University, Baddi. In his keynote address, he informed about his efforts of compilation of work done by Maharaja Agarsen Ji.

The event was hosted by Prof. Harish Kumar and he explained the different tasks and events organized by 'Agarsen Vichar Manch' since its inception in 2015. Sh. Salil Kumar highlighted how Agarsen Vichar Manch is encouraging school students and the youth in the various communities of the Panjab University by supporting them financially and socially.

The event was well attended by many distinguished faculty members and other participants through different social media channels.