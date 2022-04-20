Webinar On Menstrual Hygiene Management

Haridwar (The Hawk): The Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development Regional Centre, (RGNIYD RC) Chandigarh in Collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Uttarakhand organized a webinar titled 'Break the Silence' . The webinar witnessed the participation of 52 young girls from different districts of Uttarakhand. The webinar was organized to impart training and disseminate scientific information on "Menstrual Hygiene Management"- a subject wrapped in a culture of silence and shame in our society. In the beginning of the webinar, Dr. Kottu Sekhar, Coordinator RGNIYD RC, Chandigarh addressed the participants. The facilitator of the webinar was Ms. Sheela Sharma, Training Associate, RGNIYD RC, and Chandigarh. Speaking at the webinar, Ms. Sharma said that the poor awareness levels related to the physiology of menstruation and the myths and misconceptions including the notion that menstruating women are "contaminated," "dirty," and "impure" adversely affect the health, education, dignity, and socio-economic participation of women and girls in our society. The webinar tried to break myths and misconception related to menstruation by sharing scientific information. The participants were also taught to maintain hygiene and take nutritional food during periods. The participants were also provided a list of food items, yoga asana, and home based remedies to ease menstrual cramps. The webinar intended to equip the participants with the necessary information and communication strategies to enable them to break the silence; and to play a role of peer educators in the community.